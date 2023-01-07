Know Bipasha Basu’s Net Worth On Her 44th Birthday

Bipasha Basu is celebrating her 44th birthday today, January 7. She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the Abbas-Mustan film Ajnabee. Though the film did average business at the box office, Bipasha won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Female for her performance in the romantic thriller. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actress, whose bold avatar has often been compared to legendary actress Zeenat Aman. Fans often wish to know about various facets of Bipasha’s life, including her net worth. So, read on to know about her net worth and sources of income in detail.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, Bipasha Basu is richer than her husband, Karan Singh Grover, with a net worth of over Rs 110 crore. She has earned a considerable amount of money through films, brand endorsements, magazine shoots and shows. She has starred in commercials for renowned brands like Reebok, Aristocrat Luggage, Fa Deodorant, Gili Jewellery, Cadila Sugar Free Gold, and Head & Shoulders to name a few.

As per reports, the Dangerous actress charges nearly Rs 2 crore for stage shows. It has also been reported that Bipasha used to rake in around Rs 1 to 3 crore per film. With a huge net worth, she enjoys a luxurious lifestyle.

Bipasha is also said to be a car enthusiast. And her car collection includes Porsche Cayenne, Audi and Volkswagen Beetle, among others. Her extravagant lifestyle can also be gauged by the fact that she owns three lavish bungalows – Two in Mumbai and the third one in Kolkata.

Bipasha Basu is currently basking in motherhood bliss and has not taken up any new projects. She last essayed a pivotal role in the web series Dangerous, directed by Bhushan Patel. The web series failed to impress the audience and was lambasted by the critics for its outdated plot.

