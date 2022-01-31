Know Birthday Girl Preity Zinta’s Fitness Secrets

Preity Zinta has given many superhits in her career with films like Veer-Zaara, Dil Chahta Hai and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye among others. Though she has been away from the industry for a long time she still continues to be in the news because of her enchanting and fit personality even at the age of 47. Today is the 47th birthday of Bollywood’s Dimple Girl

On this occasion, let’s see some fitness secrets the actress follows to stay fit. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress is serious about her fitness and tries to stay fit by working out for hours in the gym, while also following a unique diet to maintain her elegance.

Preity loves doing special weight training exercises in the gym, specifically with the help of dumbbells. This helps her tone her bicep as well as improve core strength.

Push-ups are a part of Preeti’s daily routine to build upper body strength. Along with this, Preity also spends half an hour daily on yoga, running and swimming. The actress also does Pilates exercises. Pilates is a mind-body exercise that enhances flexibility and mobility.

In her fitness routine, Preity Zinta includes dance as well. That’s why sometimes Preity dances at home when exercise is skipped or she is not able to go to the gym for some reason. Along with this she also believes in getting enough sleep as it helps in following a healthy lifestyle.

Preity Zinta never forgets to have breakfast in the morning. She starts her day with a healthy and nutritious brunch that includes vitamins, calcium and protein. Preity Zinta’s diet mostly consists of fresh and organic ingredients, which help her stay fit. She drinks fruit juices to stay hydrated (as well as coconut water once a day), as she believes in staying hydrated throughout the day.

