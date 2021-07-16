Here's Looking at the Luxury Cars Owned by Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been hitting headlines for quite some time. Recently he was in news after being dropped from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and then he exited Shah Rukh Khan backed Goodbye Freddy. Then he informed about joining a few of his own new projects.

On May 20, 2011, Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. With a 150-second long monologue in this film, he made his presence felt. He gained national attention after this movie and became a sleeper hit.

Kartik has made a name for himself in Bollywood with rom coms Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Luka Chuppi. He was also named in Forbes’ list of top 100 celebrities.

Kartik was born in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Kartik Tiwari is his real name. After finishing his Bachelor of Technology degree, he opted to pursue a career in movies. Kartik does brand endorsements and shows in addition to acting in films. According to media report, he currently owns properties worth Rs 36 crores.

Kartik’s new house in Versova, Mumbai is worth Rs 1.5 crore. He is also fond of cars. He owns Royal Enfield bikes and BMW 5 Series cars. Apart from this, he has a Mini Cooper. He also recently purchased a Lamborghini Urus worth a little over Rs 3 crore

In Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, Kartik will be playing the lead role of a journalist. He’ll also appear in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In this film, he will share screen with Kiara Advani and Tabu. His latest announcement is Satyanarayana Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans. But it has been confirmed that the title will be changed. He is also doing a Telugu remake and a Hansal Mehta film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here