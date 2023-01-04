Know How Much Ravi Teja Charged For His Role In Waltair Veerayya

Ravi Teja-starrer Dhamaka continues to dominate the box office for the second weekend in a row. The film crossed the 50 crore mark last weekend and stands at Rs 51.50 crore, which is a healthy collection. The actor will now next be seen in Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya. The KS Ravi aka Bobby’s directorial is one of the anticipated films hitting the theatres this Sankranthi.

As the days of release are near, reports are suggesting that Ravi Teja has a solid paycheck for this film. It is said that Ravi Teja, whose usual remuneration for films is Rs 20 crore, has taken a hefty amount of Rs 17 crore for Waltair Veerayya because of its significance in the story and the number of days he allotted for the film.

As per reports, Ravi filmed for 30 days for the film. A few weeks ago, the makers left ardent fans when they dropped the first look teaser of the actor from the film. It has been also revealed that he will be playing the role of ACP Vikram Sagar in this action film. It is also said that Ravi’s character role is more prominent in the second half of the film. According to reports, Ravi Teja will be seen for forty minutes in this film.

Apart from Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi, Waltair Veerayya also features Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa in the parallel lead. The film’s cast also boasts Rajendra Prasad, Bobby Simha, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, and Saptagiri in key roles. It has been helmed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby and is slated to hit the theatres on January 13.

The film is clashing with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy which is gearing up for its release on January 12.

