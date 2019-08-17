Know More About Entrepreneur Turned Producer Shahroz Ali Khan

Shahroz Ali Khan, who hails from the city of Aligarh was born in the year 1988. The upcoming young producer has a diverse background. Interestingly, he left his conservative roots and chose to grow out of his comfort zone. He has not only studied in the United Kingdom but has worked in several countries including the Gulf, Malaysia to name a few.

A successful entrepreneur Shahroz has produced a number of music videos and he is currently working as an associate producer for Big Bat Films. His upcoming flick Mushkil is set to release on the August 9th, 2019.

He has a variety of future plans among which one film is slated to release in the next six months followed by various other projects of different genres. He is passionate and has a creative vision. Shahroz is undoubtedly a perfect blend of a visionary and a missionary persona.

