1-min read

Know Rami Malek's Safin, James Bond's Rival in No Time to Die

Rami Malek will play the antagonist in the 25th Bond film 'No Time to Die'. First details about Rami's character were recently revealed by producer Barbara Broccoli.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
Know Rami Malek's Safin, James Bond's Rival in No Time to Die
Image: Rami Malek, Daniel Craig/Instagram

There is a lot of speculation building up to Daniel Craig's latest James Bond film No Time to Die. The filmmakers have roped in Oscar winning actor Rami Malek to play the Bond villain and first details pertaining to his character in the film have now been shared.

He was earlier described as a mysterious villain. However, other details pertaining to Rami's character were kept under the wraps, until now. As the release date of the film draws near, franchise producer Barbara Broccoli shared a minor details about Rami's character.

Read: Shooting Wraps on Daniel Craig's No Time to Die

In an interview with Empire, Broccoli said, "We've thrown the book at him on this one. He is really the supervillain. He's the one that really gets under Bond's skin. He's a nasty piece of work."  She also revealed that the villain who's name is Safin will be in possession of groundbreaking technology set out on an ecological mission fuelled by rage. Apart from this, the other detail revealed about the character is like any other stating that Safin is unlike any villain that Bond has faced before.

While Rami Malek is a new face to the franchise, there will be many old characters returning in No Time To Die. Some of these include Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. Of the many new faces coming into the franchise, Lashana Lynch will be the most important one. This is because, following Craig's exit, Lynch will play the role of the next agent to take up the Agent 007 mantle. Whether her character is worthy of the title depends on how she fares alongside Bond against Safin. No Time to Die will be releasing on April 8, 2020.

Read: Lashana Lynch Replaces Daniel Craig as Agent 007 in Bond 25: Report

