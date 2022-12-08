Know The 4 Types of Blood Clots And Their Symptoms

Blood clots are quite normal and can form on any artery. They immediately stop the bleeding and break themselves up thereafter. They are also able to migrate to other organs such as the heart, lungs or brain. Usually, these blood clots are harmless and dissolve themselves. But excessive clots can give rise to severe complications, which can have a harmful effect on blood circulation. It can also increase the risk of heart attacks or brain stroke. Read this space to know more about blood clots and their different types, according to Web MD.

As stated in the portal, in many cases, clots occur with quite a few symptoms — while sometimes, there is no sign at all.

Arms and Legs

When a blood clot forms in one of the deep veins of the arm or leg, way beneath the skin’s surface, it could be something like a Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT). Its symptoms can include throbbing or cramping pain in the leg. This pain commonly occurs in the calf or thigh. The swelling starts occurring in the leg as well. These symptoms are rarely seen in both legs.

Heart

A blood clot in the heart could include symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, and upper body discomfort in the arms, back, neck or jaw. These signs are the indication of a heart attack or Pulmonary Embolism (PE).

Belly

Blood clots in the stomach also referred to as abdominal blood clots, are a type of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). In some cases, it can be possible that an abdominal blood clot may be a symptom of undiagnosed cancer. The biggest cause to worry is that cancer accelerates the formation of blood clots.

Kidney Clots

Kidney Clots are also referred to as renal vein thrombosis. It is a blood clot that develops in the vein and drains blood from the kidney.

