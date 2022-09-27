Know The Chief Guest For The Pre-Release Event of Chiranjeevi’s Godfather

Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan are gearing up for the release of Godfather, one of the biggest Telugu films of the year. Godfather has created a strong buzz among the duo’s die-hard fans as it features both of them in a new avatar.

Godfather’s crew has locked September 28 for their pre-release event in Ananthapur at 6 pm. The makers will host a special guest at the pre-release event. As per the latest update, Pawan Kalyan was the first choice, which was later dropped due to his US tour plans.

Top showsha video

Now it appears that Salman Khan or Nayanthara will be the chief guest. Both of them have not appeared in any promotional events of the Godfather so far. At the same time, the director wants to explore more. He expects an actor or actress not part of Godfather to pull the crowd.

Godfather grabbed eyeballs after the promo of the Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar song went viral. The song is special and memorable for the fans as two megastars of Indian cinema — Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi — shared the screen space.

The lyrics of Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar have been written by Anantha Sriram and are sung by music maestro Shreya Ghoshal. The 43-second promotional video was enough to give a glimpse of Salman and Chiranjeevi’s swagger. A teaser of the Godfather was shared with the audience.

In the teaser, the grandeur of Chiranjeevi’s character is like a fishbone to the politicians. Hence, they try to kill him by hook or crook. Salman is present in the second half of the Godfather.

Godfather is the remake of Mollywood blockbuster Lucifer directed by Prithiviraj Sukumar. The film collected Rs 175 crore despite a budget of Rs.30 crore.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here