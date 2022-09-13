Know the Class 12 Girl Who has Impressed Urfi Javed With Her Fashion Sense

Urfi Javed is one of those celebrities whose fashion outfits you simply cannot recreate or imitate. With a fashion sense that is so unconventional, that it is often dubbed obnoxious and is subjected to trolling, Urfi hits the headlines quite often. However, the sassy actress does not care for her trolls and continues to don her attire with unabashed and unapologetic fashion choices. You would believe that it would be quite a herculean task to impress someone like her with your fashion attire but a Class 12 girl has been able to grasp Urfi’s attention with her own bizarre fashion choices.

Top Showsha Video

The girl in question is known on social media as a paper queen since she wears dresses made out of newspapers and posts pictures wearing them from her handle. Apeksha Rai is one of the youngest fashion influencers out there and is a Class 12 student. She appears in numerous pictures and videos on Instagram wearing various attires made of newspaper, including a gown, sari, skirt, and rock, leaving the internet community in amazement of her talents. Take a look at some of Apeksha’s creations.



Apeksha’s photos and reels caught the attention of Urfi Javed who was left impressed by the Paper Queen’s innovative fashion style. She shared a photo of Apeksha on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “This girl has some skill”.

It is only natural that Apeksha impressed Urfi, for the latter herself experimented with different materials to create outfits. Urfi has worn dresses made of silver foil, rugs, safety pins, flowers and even pebbles. However, it looks like she has some tough competition in the making now.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here