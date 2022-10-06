Know The Female Lead of Maharashtra Shahir; You All Have Seen Her Rule Screens Before

Marathi actress Ashwini Mahangade is known for delivering powerful performances in the serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, the film Boyz etc. Now, news which is sure to delight her fans has trickled in. She has been roped in for the much anticipated film Maharashtra Shahir directed by Kedar Shinde. Ashwini shared this news on Instagram. Maharashtra Shahir has topped the watch list of the masses ever since its announcement.

Ashwini wrote that she belongs to Pasarni village, Wai tehsil, Satara district in Maharashtra. She wrote that two Padma Shri awardees Baburao Govindrao Shirke and Shahir Sable also belong to this village. Baburao founded the Shirke group of industries, whereas Shahir was a famous Maharashtrian folk musician, actor, and playwright. The Asmita actress wrote that Maharashtra Shahir is based on Padma Shri awardee Shahir.

According to Ashwini, working in this film will be her gesture of respect towards Shahir. She also described that Shahir’s photo was unveiled yesterday at Bhairavnath Temple, Pasarni and villagers were extremely happy. They appreciated the work done by Maharashtra Shahir’s team and also gave their blessings to this project. Ashwini ended the caption writing that Maharashtra Shahir’s shooting commenced on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.

Fans were delighted with this news and conveyed their best wishes to Ashwini. A user felt inquisitive to know about Pasarni village after reading such a beautiful description. Another fan wrote that Ashwini should also receive an award in the field of arts and felt proud that she belongs to Pasarni village.

Numerous fans have shared their best wishes for Ashwini on Instagram. She has shared a lot of these wishes on her Instagram stories.

Pratima Kulkarni has penned the script and dialogues of Maharashtra Shahir. Popular composer duo Ajay-Atul has composed music. Renowned actor Ankush Chaudhari will essay the role of Shahir Sable. Sana Kedar Shinde will form the lead pair with him playing the role of Bhanumati Sable. Maharashtra Shahir will release on April 28 next year.

