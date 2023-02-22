The year 2021 saw a lot of cinema personalities who passed away and left a void in the hearts of their fans. From Dilip Kumar to Sidharth Shukla and Rajiv Kapoor to Surekha Sikri, the list feels endless. Kannada cinema also witnessed the passing away of one of the most famous actors Puneeth Rajkumar in 2021. Puneeth Rajkumar left an indelible mark with his legacy of films and guess what? March 17, 2023, marks Puneeth’s 48th birth anniversary. Naturally, his fans will leave no stone unturned to mark the late actor’s birthday this year.

And not only fans but the Kannada film director R Chandru has reportedly decided to pay tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar on his 48th birth anniversary in a very special manner. If reports are to be believed, Chandru has decided to release his upcoming film Kabzaa on March 17. Could there be any better and more heartfelt way to pay tribute to the Bettada Hoovu actor? Kabzaa will feature actors Upendra, Sudeepa and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

Not only Kabzaa but Ganesh-starrer Baana Dariyalli is also reportedly scheduled to be released on the same day to pay tribute to Puneeth. Baana Dariyalli has been directed by Preetham Gubbi and will feature Rukmini Vasanth and Reeshma Nanaiah in the lead roles.

Ever since Puneeth Rajkumar passed away, fans and filmmakers have been paying tribute to the actor in their ways. For example, recently on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, one of Puneeth Rajkumar’s films Raajakumara was screened at Bharathi Theater in the Peenya area of Bangalore.

Earlier, Gandhada Gudi, Puneeth’s last film, which was released after his death, marked its 100th day in theatres following its release on October 28, 2022. Considering that the film was about environmental protection and nature conservation, the makers of the film decided to plant 101 saplings and renamed a park in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar district Gandhada Gudi.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021, due to a cardiac arrest. He died on his way to a hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 46.

