Know The Jaw-Dropping Budget of Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s Action Scenes

There is an insane buzz around Pawan Kalyan-starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu on social media. Fans eagerly wait to lap up every detail related to this much-anticipated film of their beloved star. Makers have also left no stone unturned in making this periodic drama on a lavish scale.

According to the reports, director Krish Jagarlamudi conducted a pre-schedule workshop for rehearsing all the important action sequences. For shooting an action scene, makers have spent a humongous amount of Rs 8-10 crore. Some pictures related to this workshop were shared by the production house of the film, Mega Surya Productions.

Pictures related to the pre-schedule workshop were also shared by actor Nidhhi Agerwal on Twitter. In these photos, we get a glimpse of how she was explained in some detail related to her scenes by Krish. She also shared a link to the video of Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s pre-schedule workshop.

In this video, everyone from the film’s team gave their valuable input regarding how the action sequences should be filmed. Fans loved how Pawan was actively involved in giving his input about Hari Hara Veera Mallu. One user applauded Krish’s decision of making everyone sit together and prepare for their characters. This user wrote that it is a practice in Hollywood, where cast members sit together and prepare for their roles. In this way, everyone can get an idea about the director’s perspective, which eventually brings in the best output.

Apart from this update, Hari Hara Veera Mallu became the talk of the town for the ouster of actor Arjun Rampal. Arjun was roped in to play the role of Emperor Aurangzeb, but he had backed out due to some prior commitments in his schedule. There are reports that actor Bobby Deol is roped in to play the role of Aurangzeb. Reportedly, makers have also planned to shoot some high-octane action sequences involving Pawan and Bobby.

