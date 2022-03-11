Know The Man Who Bestowed the Title of Megastar on Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi, for decades, has ruled over the hearts and minds of the Telugu audience. He’s played some truly iconic characters and delivered mega hits. There are always certain people who remain behind the scenes and help actors like Chiranjeevi reach great heights of success. For the Megastar, it was K.S.Rama Rao, who teamed up with Chiranjeevi for several successful ventures.

Abhilasha

Abhilasha, directed by A.Kodandarami Reddy, was a huge success. The film narrated the story of a young lawyer who strives hard to get the death penalty removed from the judicial system. Abhilasha was based on a novel with the same name written by writer Yandamoori Veerendranath. The film was bankrolled by Creative Commercials, owned by K.S.Rama Rao.

Challenge

Chiranjeevi and A.Kodandarami Reddy scripted another mega-hit with Challenge, which was based on the novel Dabbu to the power of Dabbu written by Yandamoori Veerendranath. The film narrated the story of an unemployed man who achieves success through hard work and determination. Challenge was again produced by K.S.Rama Rao.

Raakshasudu

Raakshasudu was the third consecutive hit in a row by A. Kodandarami Reddy. Raakshasudu was based on the novel of the same name by Yandamoori Veerendranath. Chiranjeevi was joined in this film by his brother Nagendra Babu. Raakshasudu was Nagendra Babu’s debut project. K.S. Rama Rao produced this film.

Marana Mrudangam

Marana Mrudangam was another feather in A.Kodandarami Reddy’s hat as a director. The film was again based on Yandamoori Veerendranath’s novel. Chiranjeevi played the lead role in this project and it was bankrolled by K.S.Rama Rao. The film was a hit at the box office. It was after this film that the title of Megastar was bestowed upon Chiranjeevi by K.S.Rama Rao.

Stuartpuram Police Station

Yandamoori Verendranath wore the director’s hat this time. The film didn’t do well at the box office and broke the hit streak of K.S. Rama Rao and Chiranjeevi.

