“Jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaaye sharafat se khade raho … yeh police station hai … tumhare baap ka ghar nahi,” this and other trademark dialogues mouthed by the handsome and sturdy Inspector Vijay Khanna (Amitabh Bachchan) were loved by the audience. These dialogues were penned by the hit duo of Salim-Javed in Prakash Mehra’s Zanjeer, a 1973 super hit that made Amitabh aka Vijay strike a chord with the audience. But fewer people will know that the credit for roping in Amitabh for Inspector Vijay Khanna’s character goes to the late renowned actor Pran. Pran played the character of a criminal Sher Khan, who befriends Vijay later in Zanjeer and helps him in killing his parent’s murderer. Amitabh has written about it in the book Aur Pran- Ek Sachitra Jeevan Yatra written by late film journalist Bunny Reuben.

Amitabh wrote that he could bag the role of Inspector Vijay Khanna only after Pran’s recommendation. He also fondly recalled the song Yaari Hai Iman Mera Yaar Meri Zindagi for which Manna Dey provided his energetic vocals. The Black actor wrote that Yaari Hai Iman Mera Yaar Meri Zindagi was one of the major highlights of Zanjeer and he became a big-time fan of Pran’s electrifying moves in this song. Amitabh also shed light on some other important facets of Pran’s life and wrote that he had a piece of extensive knowledge of the Urdu language and Shayari. According to Amitabh, the Johny Mera Naam actor remained updated with the developments in the sports field and was very fond of hunting throughout his life.

This film was not the first time when Amitabh got to meet Pran. He got a chance to get a glimpse of the Ram Aur Shyam actor’s humble and polite nature during a meeting in 1960 as well. With the help of some of his friends, Amitabh visited R.K. Studio where he got to see Pran, the most iconic villain enjoying his own company at a corner. Amitabh was highly impressed with the modest nature of the Poorab Aur Paschim actor who obliged him and his friends with photographs. He also signed an autograph for Amitabh which became one of the most important moments of his life.

