Know The Meaning of Rashmika Mandanna's Tattoo on Her Right Wrist

Rashmika Mandanna has already proved why she is referred to as the “National crush”. Not only her acting skills, her adorable smiles and fashion statements make head turn. The actress is quite active on social media and she keeps interacting with her fans now and then.

An old live session of the actress has resurfaced on the internet where she is seen describing the tattoo on her wrist. While one group of fans applauded her, another group of viewers asked her a series of personal and professional questions. During the same session, a fan asked the star to explain the significance of her tattoo, which she got in 2018. The actress said, “Irreplaceable.”

Interestingly, the actress further added, “I am irreplaceable, you are irreplaceable. The significance of this tattoo is that each of us is unique in our way, and no one in your life can replace you with another person “. While discussing this, she gave a small glimpse of her tattoo on her right hand as well.

People speculated that the tattoo was dedicated to her ex-fiance Rakshit Shetty after her breakup with him. According to reports, the actress got this tattoo when she was in college. And it is fully dedicated to herself, implying that she is irreplaceable as a person.

Rashmika is preparing for her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The film’s trailer has already been out, and the public is anticipating an emotional story. Rashmika, who was in Delhi for one of Goodbye’s song launches, has now talked up about her experience working with Amitabh Bachchan, saying she was “intimidated” the first time she saw him.

“The experience of working with Bachchan sir has been great.” I’m grateful for the opportunity to work on my first proper Hindi film with Bachchan sir. He’s the best teacher of them all,” Rashmika told the press.

