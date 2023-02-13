Power star Pawan Kalyan is one of the most adored and admired performers in showbiz. He has acted in some outstanding films that have received applause both nationally and regionally. The actor has been drawing attention from fans with his acting skills and his sophisticated appearances. There is no doubt that he has left a lasting impression on his fans’ hearts and minds.

His acting career has been phenomenal but his married life is a bit topsy-turvy. The actor has married thrice and has divorced twice. Apart from being an excellent actor, Pawan Kalyan is also the chief of the Jana Sena Party. However, his troubled marriages have made him vulnerable to personal attacks by opposition parties. Lately, in conversation with Nandamuri Balakrishna on his show Unstoppable With NBK 2, Pawan addressed these concerns. The Gabbar Singh of the cinema industry said that sometimes looking back at his failed marriages makes him feel that remaining single is a good option for him.

This statement came against the backdrop when various news portals have reported that Pawan Kalyan’s third wife Anna Lezhneva may divorce him by the end of this year. However, there is no official confirmation from any side. This has given us a chance to know more about the Russian model and wife of Pawan Kalyan Anna Lezhneva.

Anna Lezhneva is a Christian born in Russia in 1980. The Russian model has acted in various supporting roles in South Indian movies. It was in the movie Teen Maar that she played the female protagonist. Teen Maar was the first movie in which Pawan and Anna collaborated and both got a chance to get to know each other. They reportedly fell in love and began living together. In 2013, the couple tied the knot and are blessed with a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova and a son Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

Apart from being a model, it is said Anna is an entrepreneur as well. A source claimed that Anna is the owner of hotel chains in Singapore. Anna has assets worth Rs 1800 crore with a house in Russia and Singapore.

