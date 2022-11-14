Know The Political Leaders To Attend 4th Episode of Unstoppable With NBK

The second season of the popular talk show Unstoppable With NBK hosted by Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna started on the OTT platform Aha last month. The show topped the TRP charts with entertaining sessions of guests like Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh and other prominent celebrities. It recently became the talk of the town with other renowned figures from politics likely to attend this show. According to reports, former Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh Kiran Kumar Reddy and the last speaker of the undivided Andhra Pradesh Nadendla Manohar will attend this show.

Shooting for this show will most likely happen on Monday. Other details regarding this episode are under wraps. A glimpse from Unstoppable with NBK was shared on one of Balakrishna’s fan pages. A fan requested Balayya Babu (Balakrishna’s other name) to invite actresses Ramya Krishnan and Raashi Khanna to the fourth episode.

Till now, all three episodes of Unstoppable with NBK have garnered a fantastic response from the audience. In the last episode of this talk show, actors Adivi Sesh and Sharwanand were present and engaged in a fan banter with host Balakrishna. The three actors discussed a lot of interesting things about their careers, personal lives and other topics related to the film industry. Their episode was successful in entertaining the viewers and received immense accolades. Balakrishna was appreciated for his hosting skills.

Apart from this popular show, Balakrishna is pumped for his upcoming movie Veera Simha Reddy, which will be directed by Gopichand Malineni. Touted to be a power-packed action thriller, actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Shruti Haasan, Honey Rose and others will portray pivotal roles in Veera Simha Reddy.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Balakrishna will essay the dual role of a father and son in this movie. While the father’s character will be a faction leader, the son will be shown as a bank manager in a foreign country. The riveting plot will take an interesting turn when the father is killed by his rivals.

