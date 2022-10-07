Know The Pre-Release Business of Karthi's Sardar

P.S.Mithran is all set for his upcoming spy thriller, Sardar, after Irumbu Thirai and Hero. The film’s production is currently in full swing, with actress Raashi Khanna playing the female main lead. It is predicted that the film will be released during Diwali this year.

GV Prakash composed the music for the film. Karthi is supposedly playing double roles in this film, and when his look for the film was revealed, the photographs quickly went viral on social media. In addition to Karthi and Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan and Laila play lead parts in the film.

According to sources, Sardar is claimed to have made Rs 64 crores through other ventures outside of Tamil Nadu. Television and digital rights were auctioned for Rs 31 crore. In addition, the producer has sold the Hindi dubbing rights for Rs 11 crore.

The Telugu business has been sold for 8 crores, the Telugu TV license for 3 crores, and foreign release rights for 6 crores. Similarly, Karnataka and Kerala rights are valued at Rs2.6 lakhs.

Karthi was most recently seen in the film Sulthan, Viruman, and Ponniyin Selvan, a commercial triumph for the actor. Following Sardar, actor Karthi has reportedly signed on for two additional films, provisionally titled Karthi 24 and Karthi 25.

This film has demanded a lot of creative effort out of us. Very proud to present the grand teaser of #Sardar. Need all your love. Teaser – https://t.co/349RmVz6xd#SardarDeepavali @Psmithran @Prince_Pictures @lakku76 @Udhaystalin @gvprakash — His Highness Vanthiyathevan (@Karthi_Offl) September 29, 2022

On Thursday, September 29, Karthi shared the official teaser of the film, Sardar, to pique the curiosity of fans. The video is an intense affair that stands out because of its great packaging. According to the trailer, the film is about a legendary spy who understands how to deal with danger. The film is unlikely to have many action scenes.

