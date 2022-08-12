Know The Shocking Net Worth of Comedian Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava is one of the most beloved comedians of his generation. The 58-year-old has cultivated a huge fan base through his comic timing and charming personality. Raju has been plying his trade in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s. However, Raju received national recognition after participating in the first season of the hit stand-up comedy show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Because of his popularity, Raju Srivastava charges lakhs for a comedy show. If reports are to be believed, Raju’s net worth is around Rs 20 crore. Raju Srivastava also owns a luxurious Audi Q7 car.

Recently, Raju Srivastava suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at a gym. Raju was subsequently taken to Delhi’s All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and revived.

Reportedly, Srivastava had to be resuscitated twice and he also underwent angioplasty. The latest reports suggest that Raju Srivastava is critical and is on life support. His family is by his side at the hospital and fans are praying for his swift recovery.

Raju has worked in Hindi films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He has also participated in reality TV shows like Bigg Boss season three and Nach Baliye 6. Raju often shares engrossing videos on trending topics on his official YouTube channel.

Raju Srivastava is also the current chairman of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh. In the last few years, Raju Srivastava has also ventured into politics. Raju Srivastava is married to Shikha Srivastava and he has two children.

