Know the Story Behind Ajith-Vignesh Shivan Alliance for AK62

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s 62nd film AK62 has been officially announced by the makers. The film to be produced under the banner of Lyca productions will be helmed by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. This will be the first collaboration between Ajith and Vignesh.

Vignesh Shivan, has already worked as a director, producer and songwriter in Tamil film industry. Shivan has already worked for Ajith films. He penned the lyrics of the song Adhaaru Adhaaru from Ajith’s 2015 cop drama Yennai Arindhaal. Vignesh also wrote two songs— Naanga Vera Maari and Mother— for Ajith’s latest release Valimai, which has become a blockbuster hit. Both the songs were also received well by the audiences.

Following the success of Mother Song, which is an ode to motherhood, Ajith called Vignesh Shivan on the phone and complimented him for writing such meaningful and emotional lyrics.

Valimai, written and directed by H Vinoth is a cop drama, had a worldwide theatrical release in five languages including Hindi on February 24. The film marks the second consecutive project with Ajith and film’s producer Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink.

Advertisement

Ajith’s 62nd film will go on the floors later this year. It has been announced that the film will be released in the middle of next year and details about the other cast and crew will be announced soon.

On the work front, Ajith is now preparing for this 61st film and he is reportedly undergoing a physical transformation for the movie. The movie will be directed by H Vinoth.

Meanwhile, Vignesh is waiting for the release of his next film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The upcoming romantic comedy stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.