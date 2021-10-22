Know who Is Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Contestant Iykki Berry

Singer and songwriter Iykki Berry is one of the 18 contestants participating in Bigg Boss Tamil 5. The controversial reality show hosted by actor Kamal Haasan went on air on October 3.

Iykki is a Tamil rapper, she is popularly known by her stage name Iykki Berry. The artist became popular after one of her rap videos went viral on the internet. Berry belongs to an agrarian family from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu. She learned music under the famous singer and Bigg Boss Tamil 2 contestant Ramya NSK and after that she joined AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory (KMMC).

She is a trained professional in cosmetology and made her debut album in 2016. The following year, she released her Tamil single Pride of Thamizhan in collaboration with rapper Jags Esan supporting the pro-Jallikattu movement.

She has also written the lyrics of many Tamil songs. Her first hit Enna Paathatum was released in 2018. And, in the same year, she launched her first English album Mesense 1991.

Berry also works as a social activist by spreading awareness against the addiction to alcohol and smoking. Reportedly, she has been working to educate tribal children in the Nilgiris and has also organized several free-of-cost medical camps.

To support the education of tribal children and fulfill the requirement for their basic necessities, she has collaborated with other social activists.

Berry has a YouTube channel by the name of Iykki Berry with over 17000 subscribers. She posts her music videos on the channel.

Her role model is American pop singer Katy Perry. Katy Perry is the inspiration behind her name. It is also rumored that she has received fewer votes in this week’s nomination in the show.

