Know Who’s Voicing Which Character in Jon Favreau's The Lion King

While the screenplay of the movie is written by Jeff Nathanson, The Lion King is being produced by Walt Disney Pictures.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 11, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
A still from The Lion King.
A still from The Lion King.
Director Jon Favreau is all set to release his next animated movie The Lion King. Ahead of its release on July 17, the stars who gave their voice to the iconic movie characters had a world premiere on Tuesday, July 9 in Los Angeles.

The premiere saw the presence of the entire cast, along with the crew members. The starry event saw Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and others discussing about re-imagining the 1994 classic.

Few days ahead of its official release, it seems necessary to know the entire cast who will be voicing characters of the iconic animated movie. As per the information, revealed by Disney and the cast itself, here’s a list of who will voice which character.

While actor Donald Grover will give the voice to Simba, James Earl Jones have voiced for Simba’s dad and The Lion King Mufasa. In addition, JD McCrary will be giving his voice as young Simba. Another major star to join the cast is Beyoncé, who have given voice to Nala, while Shahadi Wright Joseph has voiced as young Nala.

Other major characters in the movie are Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, John Oliver as Zazu and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar. The cast also includes John Kani as Rafiki, Billy Eichner as Timon, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, Amy Sedaris as Elephant Shrew and Eric André as Azizi.

While the screenplay of the movie is written by Jeff Nathanson, The Lion King is being produced by Walt Disney Pictures.

