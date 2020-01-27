Kobe Bryant, Daughter Killed in Copter Crash, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and Others Share Condolences

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California on Sunday.

The chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities said that nine people were aboard the helicopter and presumed dead. Bryant, an all-time basketball great who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was among the victims, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also was killed, a different person familiar with the case said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva would not confirm the identities of the victims Sunday afternoon pending official word from the coroner.

The tragic news invited condolences from many celebrities on social media. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ellen DeGeneres, Kim Kardashian West, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan and many others shared their prayers for Bryant's family after news of his death and his daughter's surfaced in media.

Praying for the entire Bryant family and loved ones during this tragic time. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 27, 2020

Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

I didn’t follow the sport and can’t claim to have known too much about him...but this untimely death of a father and daughter just breaks my heart...I hope the universes give strength to his family , friends and fans across the world....#KobeBryant #RIP — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2020

Bryant had one of the greatest careers in recent NBA history and became one of the game’s most popular players as the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers franchise. He was the league MVP in 2008 and a two-time NBA scoring champion, and he earned 12 selections to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams.

Bryant’s death was felt particularly painfully in Los Angeles, where he was unquestionably the most popular athlete and one of the city’s most beloved public figures.

(With inputs from AP News)

