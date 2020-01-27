Take the pledge to vote

Kobe Bryant, Daughter Killed in Copter Crash, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and Others Share Condolences

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed when a chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

January 27, 2020, 9:57 AM IST
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Killed in Copter Crash, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and Others Share Condolences
Kobe Bryant and Gianna

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California on Sunday.

The chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities said that nine people were aboard the helicopter and presumed dead. Bryant, an all-time basketball great who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was among the victims, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also was killed, a different person familiar with the case said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva would not confirm the identities of the victims Sunday afternoon pending official word from the coroner.

The tragic news invited condolences from many celebrities on social media. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ellen DeGeneres, Kim Kardashian West, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan and many others shared their prayers for Bryant's family after news of his death and his daughter's surfaced in media.

View this post on Instagram

Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Disha

Bryant had one of the greatest careers in recent NBA history and became one of the game’s most popular players as the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers franchise. He was the league MVP in 2008 and a two-time NBA scoring champion, and he earned 12 selections to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams.

Bryant’s death was felt particularly painfully in Los Angeles, where he was unquestionably the most popular athlete and one of the city’s most beloved public figures.

(With inputs from AP News)

