Kobe Bryant, Daughter Killed in Copter Crash, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and Others Share Condolences
Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed when a chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
Kobe Bryant and Gianna
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California on Sunday.
The chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities said that nine people were aboard the helicopter and presumed dead. Bryant, an all-time basketball great who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was among the victims, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna also was killed, a different person familiar with the case said.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva would not confirm the identities of the victims Sunday afternoon pending official word from the coroner.
The tragic news invited condolences from many celebrities on social media. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ellen DeGeneres, Kim Kardashian West, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan and many others shared their prayers for Bryant's family after news of his death and his daughter's surfaced in media.
Praying for the entire Bryant family and loved ones during this tragic time.— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba
Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020
I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 27, 2020
Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking.— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Speechless... The world has lost a Legendary Athlete R.I.P The 'Black Mamba' of Basketball, Kobe Bryant along with his daughter, Gianna who tragically lost their lives in a Helicopter crash on their way to coach his Daughters team in California yesterday... My Heart goes out to their Family 🙏🏽 What you have done for so many kids including my niece whom you inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood, may you both comfort each other in Heaven... Love & Prayers 🙏🏽
I didn’t follow the sport and can’t claim to have known too much about him...but this untimely death of a father and daughter just breaks my heart...I hope the universes give strength to his family , friends and fans across the world....#KobeBryant #RIP— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2020
Bryant had one of the greatest careers in recent NBA history and became one of the game’s most popular players as the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers franchise. He was the league MVP in 2008 and a two-time NBA scoring champion, and he earned 12 selections to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams.
Bryant’s death was felt particularly painfully in Los Angeles, where he was unquestionably the most popular athlete and one of the city’s most beloved public figures.
(With inputs from AP News)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kobe Bryant, Daughter Killed in Copter Crash, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and Others Share Condolences
- Tigmanshu Dhulia's Niece Allegedly Harassed on Train Bound for Bengaluru, Filmmaker Says 'Helpline Numbers Were of No Use'
- Kids Have This Really Cool Trick With Apple AirPods to Talk Without Actually Speaking
- The Safest Budget Cars in India Are All Made by Domestic Manufacturers - Tata and Mahindra
- Deepika Hands Out Shopping List to Ranveer on Instagram, Panga Picks up Pace at Box Office