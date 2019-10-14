Koena Mitra Eliminated From Bigg Boss, Hrithik Roshan's War is 11th Highest Grossing Hindi Film
Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar turned out to be a shocker for Bigg Boss 13 contestants as Koena Mitra was eliminated. War is smashing more box office records. Read about all this and more in our entertainment news wrap today.
This weekend on Bigg Boss 13, the audience was in for a shock as two contestants had to face elimination after Dalljiet Kaur was evicted on Saturday. On Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar, shocking revelations were made as most housemates claimed to have a problem with Sidharth Shukla's behaviour. Koena Mitra was targeted too for her rude and arrogant approach, and was eliminated from the show by the end of the episode.
War has just finished its second weekend at the box office, and the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer has already become the 11th highest grossing Hindi film. Displacing Uri: The Surgical Strike, the action blockbuster has collected a total of Rs 271.65 crore in just 12 days.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan may have parted ways in 2014, but that has not affected their bond and mutual respect towards each other. The duo also makes sure that their divorce never comes in between their sons and the two make their best efforts to give them a normal life. Hrithik, who is currently basking in the success of his film War, stepped out with Sussane on Sunday, for a brunch with his kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan.
Parents-to-be Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are all set to welcome their baby soon. The comedian hosted a baby shower along with his wife on Sunday, October 13, for friends and industry colleagues. Guests included Mahhi Vij, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah.
It's been two weeks since Bigg Boss 13 began and former co-stars Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's relationship seems to take a rough turn with every passing day in the reality show. From day one itself, the two have been giving a cold shoulder to each other. On Weekend ka Vaar, when Rashami won the power card, host Salman Khan declared Shukla as Rashami's servant in the house. But the actress refused to take any of his services and freed him of the responsibility.
