Koena Mitra Questions Salman Khan's Stand, Halle Berry Shows Off Washboard Abs

A lot has happened in the world of entertainment in last 24 hours.

Commenting on a spat between contestants Tehseen Poonawalla and Asim Riaz, evicted contestant Koena Mitra called out Salman Khan for not taking a stand against the misbehavior and unfairness among contestants.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: When will the Real Salman Khan Stand Up, Asks Koena Mitra

Shah Rukh Khan invited author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap on the second season his show TED Talks India Nayi Baat to talk about her battle and triumph over breast cancer. Tahira Kashyap in her talk also addressed the taboo surrounding the ailment in the country.

Read: Tahira Kashyap Made Me Realise It Is Okay to Share Problems, Says Shah Rukh Khan

Actress Halle Berry on Instagram celebrated "finally" achieving her goal of six-pack abs that she has been working for. The actress is currently training for her upcoming film Bruised.

Read: Halle Berry 'Finally' Achieves Six-pack Abs, Posts Pic of Ripped Body

Anushka Sharma recently shot for Vogue India and opened up about her personal life and sartorial choices. In her interview, she revealed that she often steals clothes from her husband's closet because he feels happy when she wears them.

Read: Here's Why Anushka Sharma Steals Clothes from Husband Virat Kohli's Closet

Ananya Panday will be appearing on Farah Khan's show Back Benchers with her father Chunky Panday. The young actress shared a picture of the trio where she referred to her father as her Tony Stark and thanked Farah Khan for inviting them to the show.

Read: Ananya Panday Poses with Her 'Tony Stark', Bhumi Pednekar Goes 'OMG Same'

Come back tomorrow for more juicy gossips and stories from the world of entertainment.

