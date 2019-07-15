Koena Mitra Slams O Saki Saki’s New Version for Batla House, Calls It a Mess

Actor Koena Mitra took to Twitter on Saturday to slam the new version of the hit song O Saki Saki which stars Nora Fatehi and has been recreated for John Abraham’s forthcoming film Batla House.

Notably, the original song which is from Sanjay Dutt starrer 2004 film Musafir, featured Koena and was sung by Sundihi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh. The rejigged version, whose teaser was released recently, has been performed by Tulsi Kumar and Neha Kakkar.

Criticising the latest offering, Koena tweeted, “My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki" has been recreated. Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why?”

However, she made it clear that she does like Nora in the new version. “P.S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride,” Koena added.

It’s not the first time that an artiste of a super-hit track has been miffed with its rejigged version. The recreated version of Madhuri Dixit’s blockbuster track Ek Do Teen featuring Jacqueline Fernandez was widely panned for sexualising the iconic number. Saroj Khan, who had choreographed the original, had expressly made clear her disappointment in several interviews.

More recently, veteran singers Lata Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar had slammed a remixed version of the 1977 song Mungda featuring Sonakshi Sinha for Total Dhamaal. The much-loved original from Amjad Khan’s Inkaar starred Helen.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House is slated to release on August 15 this year.

