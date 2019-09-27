Koena Mitra Wishes Durga Puja in Advance, Fans Speculate if She'll Join Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13
Koena Mitra's advance wish for Durga Puja has led fans to speculate if she is joining Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13.
Koena Mitra. (Image: Facebook)
Much before the premiere of Bigg Boss 13, the reality show is creating quite a lot of buzz among its fans. In the latest development, it is being speculated that Koena Mitra will be the one of the contestants to enter Salman Khan's show.
On Friday, the actress took to Twitter to wish people Durga Puja in advance. Sharing a tweet with the idol of Maa Durga, she wrote, “Shubho Mahalaya in advance. Dugga Dugga. #WillMissPuja #DurgaPuja (sic).” Soon after her tweet, fans started speculating if she will join Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13.
While one of the fans wrote, "Kill it in Bigg Boss." Another tweeted, "First time ever I will support someone if you come to bigg boss with whole family and friends."
Shubho Mahalaya in advance. Dugga Dugga. #WillMissPuja #DurgaPuja pic.twitter.com/315sVkxKtt— Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) September 26, 2019
The Bollywood actress has been missing from action for quite some time now. Her last outing was Bengali movie Besh Korechi Prem Korechi, released four years back in 2015. Recently, Koena Mitra made headlines after she was sentenced to six months in prison, in a cheque bounce case. However, the actress said that she has been framed.
The Salman Khan hosted TV show will premiere on Colors TV beginning September 29. The reality show has seen a number of Bollywood actresses like Shamita Shetty, Tanisha Mukherjee, Rimi Sen and Minissha Lamba among others as contestants.
Apart from Koena, the other contestants expected to enter the Bigg Boss house in season 13 include names like--Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Dalljiet Kaur and Arti Singh.
