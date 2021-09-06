Koffee Shots with Karan: Kunal Kapoor Thinks Virat Kohli Might Behead Him for Saying This About Anushka Sharma

Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami and Dino Morea were invited as special guests for an episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan, called Koffee Shots with Karan. The three actors have been grabbing headlines for their recently-debuted series, The Empire, on Disney+ Hotstar.

The special Koffee Shots with Karan ended with the signature segment called the rapid fire round, in which Karan asks tricky questions to his guests. As a part of the round, the filmmaker asked Kunal to decide which of the following three actresses he would ‘behead, marry, lock up.’

Kunal had Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma as his three choices. The actor took a brief moment and answered, “I think I would behead Alia, just out of envy, for how talented she is. I think that would definitely happen.” He added, “Anushka, I would marry, but I think Virat would behead me.” Lastly, he said, “Deepika I would lock up, because things of value and beauty should be locked up.”

The actors of The Empire also shared their experiences and anecdotes from during the shooting of the show. The special episode was aired on September 6 on Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube. Kunal essays the role of Babur while Dino portrays the antagonist, Shaibani Khan. Drashti plays his wife, who outwits him in the end.

Speaking about the eight-episode series, it is based on the historical fiction novels by Alex Rutherford. Set during the Mughal Era, it chronicled the saga of dynasty politics. The show boasts of an ensemble cast including actors Shabana Azmi, Aditya Seal, Rahul Dev, Sahher Bambba, among others. Created by Nikkhil Advani, the historical fiction period drama streaming television series marks the directorial debut of Mitakshara Kumar who has also co-written the script of the epic saga.

