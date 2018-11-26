Koffee With Karan 6: Ajay Devgn, Kajol Have a Great Time with Karan Johar

The hilarious promos of Koffee with Karan's next episode featuring Bollywood's star-couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol are out and it seems both of them having a lot of fun on the show.In one of the promos, Ajay Devgn trolls Kajol for taking hours to post a picture on social media. Answering a question to the host Karan Johar, he said; "Problem is not clicking the pictures. Problem is... three hours they are sitting and correcting them so they can post it. She's never done this in her life, buddhape pe aake, I don't know why."Hearing this Kajol burst into laughter and replied, "Tumhara buddhapa hoga... mera toh nahi hai!"Karan asked Ajay about who between them is a better listener: "She talks and you listen?"To which, Ajay replied, "She talks and I don't listen." Also, Ajay was confused when asked about their wedding anniversary.Check out the promos here:In another promo, when Ajay was asked to name an actor from the current generation who would look best opposite Kajol onscreen, he jokingly asked: "As a son?". Also, replying to one of a question, the Singham actor said, "I love my wife" is the "lie that every actor from the film fraternity tells." However, he clarified: "I'm talking about others!"On November 15, the host of the show Karan Johar shared a photograph of him on Instagram with the 'talented husband and wife'. He captioned the picture, "Koffee today with the talented husband wife!!! @kajol and @ajaydevgn ❤️❤️❤️ #koffeewithkaran @starworldindia @hotstar."