Koffee with Karan 6: Ajay Devgn Wins 'Answer of the Season' for Kaal Comment, Gets Audi A5
Ajay Devgn and Kajol featured on the show together for the first time for a supremely fun episode.
Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan. (Image: Instagram/Star World India)
The on-going season of Karan Johar’s popular celeb chat show Koffee with Karan has been distinctly different from all the previous seasons—the set is classier, Johar opens every episode with a monologue narrating an aspect of his personal life, new games have been introduced, it is more inclusive with Johar considerably broadening his circle of invitees and there is a new prize other than the much-coveted koffee hamper.
It’s for the ‘Answer of the Season’. The star to give the juiciest response to Johar’s questions in the rapid fire round was to take home an Audi A5 Sportback. Now with the season nearing an end, the makers have decided on a winner. Though the competition was tough with several celebs in contention, Ajay Devgn has been singled out.
The Singham actor featured on the show, a first with his wife Kajol, for a supremely fun episode. During the rapid fire round, Johar had asked him, “One superstition that you are guilty of believing.”
As if waiting for this moment, Devgn instantly said with a straight face, “I had this superstition that all your films with ‘K’ work, till we did Kaal.”
Kajol, who was sitting next to Devgn, announced him the winner right away. She said, “Okay, he’s winning this Audi. Here we come.”
Notably, Devgn starred in Kaal (2005) along with Vivek Oberoi, John Abraham, Lara Dutta and Esha Deol. Made under Johar’s Dharma Productions, it tanked at the box office.
According to a DNA report, Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Mallika Dua and Vir Das judged all the guests and picked the Answer of the Season. The keys of the car were reportedly handed over to Devgn on Thursday.
You can watch the entire episode here.
