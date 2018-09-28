English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Koffee With Karan 6: Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone Confirmed as First Guests
With the upcoming season of Koffee With Karan, the director-producer has already set the bar high claiming it to be audience's guilty pleasure.
Image Courtesy: Karan Johar/ Instagram
With the upcoming season of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar has already set the bar high, claiming it to be the audience's guilty pleasure. While the fans wait for the show to premiere, the director-producer has finally confirmed his first guests for the new season.
Last season, Karan invited Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor together on the show. And, this season, he plans to do something similar. But instead of promoting their bromance, the first episode will be about 'girl power' featuring Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.
Announcing his guest list on Twitter, he wrote, "The first cup of koffee is all about #girlpower !! Welcome @deepikapadukone and @aliaa08 on episode 1 season 6 of #koffeewithkaran on @StarWorldIndia @hotstartweets".
Well, Ranbir Kapoor is one of the common factors that connects the two actresses. While Deepika is his ex-girlfriend, Alia is rumoured to be the current one. His chat show is immensely popular as he gets his celebrity friends and film fraternity members to open up about their lives in very personal way. Going by the format of the show, it will definitely bring out some fun revelations about these celebrities.
On Thursday, Karan also shared the new promo of Koffee With Karan 6 on his Instagram. Captioning the video, he wrote, "Your #guiltypleasure is back! #koffeewithkaran season 6".
What will the Bollywood celebrities reveal this season? Who is dating whom? Who said what and why? We'll find out soon.
Koffee with Karan season 6 premieres on October 21.
On Thursday, Karan also shared the new promo of Koffee With Karan 6 on his Instagram. Captioning the video, he wrote, "Your #guiltypleasure is back! #koffeewithkaran season 6".
What will the Bollywood celebrities reveal this season? Who is dating whom? Who said what and why? We'll find out soon.
Koffee with Karan season 6 premieres on October 21.
