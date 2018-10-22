Koffee With Karan 6: Alia's Burp to Deepika's Wedding, Here's Everything You Need to Know

Karan Johar is back with his infamous cup of coffee and how!Koffee with Karan’s Season 6 premiere on Sunday night was everything an audience could ask for from a celeb talk show—two glamorous female actors decoding their dream run at the box office, their love lives, wedding speculations and everything in between.Though the hour-long episode had Johar in all his signature glory—entertaining, self-deprecating and as witty as always—the first episode headlining actors Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt stood out for several other reasons too.After having had over half of the film industry on his couch spilling the beans about the what, when, where and how of their lives, Johar managed to create yet another fun and informative episode, just when we thought we knew it all.Here is a low-down on five things that stood out in the Season 6 premiere:From burping on national television to admitting that she has had friends with benefits and is likely to have a rebound after a break-up, Alia was her candid and honest best. Considering that she represents millions of aspirational Indian millennials, we wonder how many eyebrows she must have raised last night.Though their Instagram screams of their romance with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor respectively, neither had publicly confirmed their relationship status previously. However, thanks to Karan, now we know—Deepika and Ranveer have been together for six years now and Alia-Ranbir are soon to complete a year.One of the games required both the actors to call another leading lady and make them say “Hey Karan”. Alia had Sonakshi on line within seconds and she did as told without any reference or questions. Deepika, meanwhile, managed to get Shah Rukh on call. However, she lost the round since Shah Rukh wasn’t a leading heroine as had been asked.Considering Ranbir, whom Alia is currently dating, is Deepika’s ex, you may expect some kind of awkwardness between Deepika and Alia. However, there is none. In fact, the four of them share such good camaraderie that the girls ended up planning a group vacation sometime next year.Incidentally, even after their break-up, Deepika and Ranbir have worked together in successful films (Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Tamasha). Even Alia and Ranveer have done several TV commercials and are soon to star together in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.That Johar is Alia’s godfather is known. However, the filmmaker is also very close to Deepika. Turns out she was the first person whom he told about his twins despite being advised to keep it a secret. He called Deepika Yash and Roohi’s godmother.The next episode will have Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.