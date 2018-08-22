English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Koffee With Karan 6: All 'Conjecture' Around the Opening Episode is Untrue, Says Karan Johar
Karan Johar had ended all rumours about celebs coming to the opening episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 6'.
Image Courtesy: Karan Johar/ Instagram
Ever since the news broke out that Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee with Karan will be back with its 6th season, the rumours of celebs coming to the show started making rounds.
Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja and Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas were among the rumoured couples for the opening episode. But ending all the rumours and speculations, director-producer Karan Johar took to Twitter and wrote a clarification. He wrote, "CLARIFICATION ALERT!!!! All “conjecture” surrounding the opening episode of #KoffeeWithKaran is UNTRUE! The team and I are yet to decide the pairings of the show!!! Please do wait for official information before speculation! Love and Koffee to all of you!"
Shah Rukh Khan was Karan's guest three times in the opening episodes of past five seasons.
In the last season, in one of the episodes Kangana Ranaut branded Karan as a "flagbearer of nepotism", leading to a debate. Host Karan has to face the brunt till date. Recently he out-lashed at a Twitter user who said he could win gold medal in launching star kids. Slamming him, the director-producer wrote, "And you will win the Bronze for Bulls**t!"
His chat show is immensely popular as he gets his celebrity friends and fraternity members to open up about their lives in a personal way.
Koffee With Karan Season 6 will premiere on Star World on October 21.
CLARIFICATION ALERT!!!! All “conjecture” surrounding the opening episode of #KoffeeWithKaran is UNTRUE! The team and I are yet to decide the pairings of the show!!! Please do wait for official information before speculation! Love and Koffee to all of you!!!!😘❤️❤️— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 22, 2018
And you will win the Bronze for Bullshit! https://t.co/9EpKV24aRJ— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 20, 2018
