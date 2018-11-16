Koffee with Karan 6: All is Finally Well Between Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar; See Pics

Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar have decided to let bygones be bygones.After sharing behind-the-scenes photos with celebrity siblings Shweta Abhishek Bachchan, who will soon feature on his talk show, Karan on Thursday shot with Ajay and Kajol, burying their differences.All three of them took to social media to share happy moments from the set of Koffee with Karan. Kajol shared a boomerang of the three of them and wrote, “All is well........ 😜.”Ajay also shared a photo and a boomerang of the shoot. Officially declaring that all is good between them now, he wrote, “And we laughed it off. 👍.”Karan and Kajol, who had been best buddies for over two decades, have worked together on several films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name is Khan.However, they found each other on warring side when the releases of Ajay’s Shivaay and Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clashed during Diwali 2016. Ajay publicly accused Karan of bribing a film critic promote his film and say bad things about Shivaay. Kajol tweeted “Shocked” as a response to her husband’s accusation, which resulted in an ugly showdown between them, ending their famous friendship.Discussing the spat, Karan wrote in his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy, “She can never come back to my life. I wouldn’t like to give her a piece of myself to her at all because she’s killed every bit of emotion I had for her for 25 years. I don’t think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her anymore.”Saying that the tiff had begun even before the box-office clash of their films, Karan had told News 18, “Ajay Devgn called me and shouted at me and said some really nasty things because he heard at a party that I’d said some things about his wife. She was one of my closest relationships, as close as family could get, but it got unpleasant.”Talking about severing ties with Kajol, he’d said, “This is not a phase, a feeling that will change. No matter what, she’s out of my life.”However, Kajol warmed up towards Karan once again after his twins Roohi and Yash were born last year.