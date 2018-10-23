English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Koffee With Karan 6: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal Make Their Debut on Karan Johar's Show
Karan Johar has set the bar high with the first episode of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 6 that featured Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.
Image Courtesy: Karan Johar/ Instagram
Johar keeps his fans updated by sharing pictures with his guests from the chat show. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram to introduce his new guests, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal. The two actors will make their first appearance on the show.
While Ayushmann looked dapper in a blue and orange jacket, Vicky carried off his suave look in a grey-striped blazer and waistcoat teaming it up with a black round neck shirt. On the other hand, Karan looked stylish in his velvet green jacket.
Johar captioned the picture: "With the talented actors and super fun boys.”
Kaushal shared the photo and wrote, "Koffee. Karan. Khurrana. Kaushal".
Take a look at their pictures:
2018 has been a great year for Kaushal and Khurrana as the two have got critical and commercial acclaim for their films AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho, Raazi and Mannmarziyan.
Other celebrity guests to appear in the sixth season include names like Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.
