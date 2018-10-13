Koffee With Karan 6: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt Talk About Ranbir Kapoor, Marriage and More

Karan Johar will be back with Koffee With Karan Season 6 from October 21. Johar is all set to start his chat show with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as his first guests.On Saturday, Karan shared the promo of the first episode featuring the two actresses. In the video, both Alia and Deepika are seen enjoying each other’s company as they candid talk about their personal life.Right at the beginning, Karan says that he promised Deepika that he would talk about the elephant in the room. Likely the elephant being mentioned is Ranbir Kapoor, who happens to be Alia’s current boyfriend and Deepika’s ex.As he starts talking about the Sanju actor, Deepika says, “Don’t try and make it awkward because it was not.” Later, Alia gave out a loud burp which cracked up Deepika with laughter while Karan exclaims “Did you just burp on national television?"Karan also asks them as to who will get married first, and both the actresses pointed fingers at each other.In the episode, we will also see them competing as Karan asks them to call a leading actress and make her say, "Hey it's me, Karan". While Alia called up Sonakshi Sinha, it seems like Deepika called Anushka Sharma.Sharing the video on his Instagram Karan wrote, "Girl power in the KOFFEE house!!! Fun and games are about to begin! #koffeewithkaran from the 21st of October on @starworldindia at 9pm"Other than Deepika and Alia, Karan will also host Ranveer Singh- Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan- Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor among others on the sixth season of Koffee With Karan.