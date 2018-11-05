Koffee With Karan 6: From First Marriage to Two-Timing, Aamir Khan Was at His Candid Best

The third episode of Koffee With Karan 6 was about fears, confession and two Bollywood biggies talking about burning issues of #MeToo and nepotism.Introducing his guest Aamir Khan, Karan Johar narrated his box office achievements and credited the former for making Hindi cinema better.The hour long episode had Aamir at his candid best. From talking about his first marriage to admitting that he’s on the show to promote his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan, the actor didn’t mince his words.Here are the highlights of last night’s show:Karan Johar confessed about his ‘deep disorder’ and ‘a terrible behavioural pattern,’ FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and how desperately he wants to be like Aditya Chopra who on the contrary has FOGO (Fear of Going Out). Karan said that he wants to be like Aditya and not attend any party or host a chat show for two years.The PK actor said it was traumatic to break up with Reena after 16 years of marriage. "Reena and I were married for 16 years and when we broke up it was traumatic for me for her and both our families. But we tried to deal with it as best as we could.”Despite the split, his love and respect for her hasn’t changed. “It did not mean that I lost respect for Reena, or for that matter, I lost my love for Reena. She is a really wonderful person. We were very young when we got married. I give a value to that and I'm glad that she does too," he added.Unlike the usual, Aamir decided to open up about his family. Talking about his son Junaid, he said that acting and filmmaking interest him. But before anybody could tag him for nepotism he made it clear that he’s not going to back his son if he’s not up to the mark.“When he told me that he wanted to go and learn acting, I told him that you should follow your heart. But I told him that when you plan to start working and if I feel that you are not good or ready, I will tell you that on your face and won't actively do anything to support you. Because that will be unfair for the film and it will be unfair for the audience," he said.While Karan said he’s anxiety ridden as to whose name he would read next and how it would impact lives around them, Aamir revealed he was shocked to come across #MeToo accounts of people he knew professionally.This was probably the best part of the show. Khan admitted to having done two-timing and claimed that he doesn't cover up hickeys. He also revealed that he frequently showers with his wife Kiran. To all these revelations, Karan was left with only one reaction i.e. TMI (Too Much Information).This was for the first time that Karan shared the couch with a guest competing in the rapid fire round. Judging and questioning them was Malaika Arora. While Aamir clearly stayed away from choosing any names, he revealed that he joined social media because Amitabh Bachchan asked him to. But at the end of the game, Aamir finally took the coffee hamper home.The next episode of Koffee With Karan will feature Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif. The two guests looked excited as they appeared on the show for the first time together.