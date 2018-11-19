Got Cash, Take Her: How Saif Ali Khan and Sara Made Koffee With Karan a Fun Watch

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6 featuring Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan left no stone unturned to enthrall the audience. Be it talking about their relationship with Sara's mother Amrita Singh or Saif's second wife Kareena Kapoor, the two actors were sassy, witty and full of humour.Saif revealed that upon marriage with Kareena, he wrote a letter to his ex-wife Amrita Singh. The letter was about wishing her well as the duo was starting new chapters in their life. But while the letter in itself is a memorable gesture, Saif made sure to make his bride Kareena read it before sending across.Sara talked about the comfort she shares with Saif, Kareena and Amrita alike. "I always looked up to her as an actress. She was always Poo, but then I have to tell myself she is now my father's wife," said Sara."They would have been very unhappy had they stick together. They took the right decision and now, everyone's happy. I'm happy, abba is happy, mumma is happy, and Kareena is happy. I have two comfortable homes now, rather than having one uncomfortable home," she added.She also shared that Kareena made the equations very clear by stating she doesn't want to be the second mother but a friend to Sara.The two also talked about Kareena's gym look and Taimur's rate card. Saif implores that a picture of Taimur is sold for Rs 1500. Although Karan thinks it's much more than that.In the rapid fire round, Karan asked Saif what he would want to know from Sara’s prospective boyfriend. “Political views, drugs,” Saif replies, but Karan interrupts him, “Money would be a nice question to ask. I would ask that.” Saif then promptly retorts, “Got cash? Take her.”To Sara's embarrassment, she asks Karan and Saif to stop talking about it. Further, she exclaims that she wants to marry Ranbir Kapoor and date Kartik Aryan. She also asks Karan to take the proposal to the latter.Later Karan hosts 'Talk Till You Drop', a fun gaming session. Outpacing her father in both rapid fire and the gaming session, Sara won the hamper and the special gift on her debut show.The next episode will feature sibling duo, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.