Koffee With Karan 6: Karan Johar to 'Brew-Mance' With Cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul
With Pandya and Rahul on the sets of Koffee With Karan, we can definitely expect a lot of insights straight from the dressing room of the Indian cricket team.
Image Courtesy: Hardik Pandya/ Twitter
Karan Johar is now looking beyond Bollywood for the new guests on his celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. Cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are going to be his guests for a new episode of his show.
Sharing the pictures from the sets, Karan wrote, "Koffee with the boys in blue!!!! @hardikpandya93 and @rahulkl !! Such a fun episode!!!!"
Karan’s guests also shared pictures from the show as they posed happily with the host. While Hardik captioned the picture as "Something’s brewing", KL Rahul wrote, "Brew-Mance".
The three men look dapper in the pictures as they wear colour coordinated outfits. While KL Rahul chose to wear a black jacket with a jewelled crown embroidered on it, Hardik opted for a white and black check jacket. He paired it up with yellow glasses.
Take a look at the pictures:
With Pandya and Rahul on the sets, we can definitely expect a lot of insights straight from the dressing room of the Indian cricket team.
Meanwhile, the next episode will feature Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif. Karan also shared pictures with them as they raised his signature Koffee mugs. While Katrina wore a pretty yellow slip dress, Varun went for his beige jacket with some abstract funky prints.
Check out the pictures:
Koffee With Karan airs every Sunday at 9 PM on Star World.
