Koffee With Karan 6: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar are the Real 'Desi Boys'
Karan Johar hosted Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar for the second episode of Koffee With Karan 6. The two actors entered the show as splurging energy bundles ready to take their candidness one notch up.
Image Courtesy: Karan Johar/ Twitter
Karan Johar hosted Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar for the second episode of Koffee With Karan 6. The two actors entered the show as splurging energy bundles ready to take their candidness one notch up.
While their quirkiness is known to all how the two resonate off camera was something new for the audiences. While Ranveer admitted that he fan-worships Akshay, the latter said he could see his younger version in Ranveer.
The two entered the sets while dancing on 'Bholi bhali ladki' and even taught Karan the hook step of the song. Ditching the usual, they decided to sit on the headset of the couch instead of the regular seats because they wanted to do something 'different'. The two were so high on their 'Desi Boys' spirit that on Karan Johar's constant interruption they complained of killing their 'enthu'.
The actors were very comfortable with each other and they tried to make the episode a laughter riot, although it looked a bit forced on some occasions. The two had many good things to say about each other. Confessing Akshay to be his idol, Ranveer narrated a childhood incident when the two met for the first time on the sets of Mohra.
In the rapid fire round, while Ranveer called Deepika his humming bird, Akshay admitted that he finds the actress really hot. In the end, it was a tie and the two shared the famous Koffee hamper.
The next episode will feature Aamir Khan. The actor looks dapper in a cherry-red blazer, light-grey trousers and large glasses. Earlier, Karan also shared snippets with him on Instagram.
