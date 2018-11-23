Wingmen for Life: Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar Set for Koffee With Karan Stint

Karan Johar has left no stone unturned to brew his 'koffee' hot. After hosting, Deepika Padukone- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh- Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, Karan is all set to take 'brothers in arms' Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor.On Thursday, Karan took to Instagram to introduce his new guests. Sharing a picture he wrote, 'brothers in arms'.Soon after, the brothers also shared pictures from the sets of the popular chat show writing adorable captions for each other.While Shahid wrote, "Baby boy I always got your back", Ishaan captioned the picture the as, "Your wingman for life."In the pictures, the three men look stunning in their colour coordinated black jackets. While Karan kept it simple with plain black denim, the brothers experiment with patterned trousers.Take a look at their pictures:For the next episode, Karan will host another sibling duo Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Giving out details of the episode on Twitter he called it 'emotional and hysterical'. "Had koffee with the siblings today! Was so much fun! Emotional and hysterical in equal measure!"He also tweeted an endearing photo of Janhvi and Arjun. The excited siblings also took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of the chat show. While Janhvi wrote, "With the Koffee legend @arjunkapoor. Thank you @karanjohar for having us!! So much fun."Arjun Kapoor shared a series of candid shots. "Just what I needed in the middle of my chaos. A reminder of what matters most to me now... Family. Swipe To notice @janhvikapoor is in shock & awe about the fact that the Koffee King agreed to share the Kouch with her. Thank u @karanjohar for having us & u know me... I’ll be back," captioned the 2 states actor.