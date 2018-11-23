English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wingmen for Life: Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar Set for Koffee With Karan Stint
Karan Johar is all set to host Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor on Koffee With Karan Season 6.
Karan Johar is all set to host Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor on Koffee With Karan Season 6.
Karan Johar has left no stone unturned to brew his 'koffee' hot. After hosting, Deepika Padukone- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh- Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, Karan is all set to take 'brothers in arms' Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor.
On Thursday, Karan took to Instagram to introduce his new guests. Sharing a picture he wrote, 'brothers in arms'.
Soon after, the brothers also shared pictures from the sets of the popular chat show writing adorable captions for each other.
While Shahid wrote, "Baby boy I always got your back", Ishaan captioned the picture the as, "Your wingman for life."
In the pictures, the three men look stunning in their colour coordinated black jackets. While Karan kept it simple with plain black denim, the brothers experiment with patterned trousers.
Take a look at their pictures:
For the next episode, Karan will host another sibling duo Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Giving out details of the episode on Twitter he called it 'emotional and hysterical'. "Had koffee with the siblings today! Was so much fun! Emotional and hysterical in equal measure!"
He also tweeted an endearing photo of Janhvi and Arjun. The excited siblings also took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of the chat show. While Janhvi wrote, "With the Koffee legend @arjunkapoor. Thank you @karanjohar for having us!! So much fun."
Arjun Kapoor shared a series of candid shots. "Just what I needed in the middle of my chaos. A reminder of what matters most to me now... Family. Swipe To notice @janhvikapoor is in shock & awe about the fact that the Koffee King agreed to share the Kouch with her. Thank u @karanjohar for having us & u know me... I’ll be back," captioned the 2 states actor.
On Thursday, Karan took to Instagram to introduce his new guests. Sharing a picture he wrote, 'brothers in arms'.
Soon after, the brothers also shared pictures from the sets of the popular chat show writing adorable captions for each other.
While Shahid wrote, "Baby boy I always got your back", Ishaan captioned the picture the as, "Your wingman for life."
In the pictures, the three men look stunning in their colour coordinated black jackets. While Karan kept it simple with plain black denim, the brothers experiment with patterned trousers.
Take a look at their pictures:
For the next episode, Karan will host another sibling duo Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Giving out details of the episode on Twitter he called it 'emotional and hysterical'. "Had koffee with the siblings today! Was so much fun! Emotional and hysterical in equal measure!"
He also tweeted an endearing photo of Janhvi and Arjun. The excited siblings also took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of the chat show. While Janhvi wrote, "With the Koffee legend @arjunkapoor. Thank you @karanjohar for having us!! So much fun."
Arjun Kapoor shared a series of candid shots. "Just what I needed in the middle of my chaos. A reminder of what matters most to me now... Family. Swipe To notice @janhvikapoor is in shock & awe about the fact that the Koffee King agreed to share the Kouch with her. Thank u @karanjohar for having us & u know me... I’ll be back," captioned the 2 states actor.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: A Fan Decoded Doctor Strange's Hint in Infinity War to Give Us the Trailer Date
- Syed Modi International: Sameer, Saina Win; Ashwini and Satwik Enter Doubles Semis
- Paul Pogba Fit as Jose Mourinho Reports Clean Bill of Health for Man Utd
- Shashi Tharoor 'Loves' News18 Creatives on Delhi Pollution Crisis; Which is Your Favourite?
- Green Book Movie Review: A Feelgood and Effective Film