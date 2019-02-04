English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Koffee With Karan: Sidharth Opens Up on His Breakup With Alia, Says 'There's So Much History'
Karan Johar hosted Siddharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 6.
Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt started their acting careers with Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year. (Image: Yogen Shah)
In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan that aired on Sunday, Karan Johar hosted Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur. Being candid on the popular chat show the two actors opened up about their personal lives.
Accepting his past relationship with Alia, Sidharth addressed their break up and the bond the two share. "We haven’t met after it. Our relationship is civil... I don’t think it’s bitter. It’s been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I gave my first ever shot with her in SOTY so there is so much history,” Pinkvilla quoted the actor as saying.
"There is a reason why two people decide not to be together. There were lots of ups and downs. When you take yourself from a situation, you look at all the happy and good memories," added Sidharth.
On the personal front, both Alia and Sidharth who made their Bollywood debut together with Student of the Year have moved on in their lives. The Raazi actress admitted being in a relationship with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since the duo got attached to star in the project and started their preparation for the film, rumours of the two dating each other started doing the rounds. They have been spotted together on several occasions in the last few months.
Likewise, the Ek Villain actor is rumoured to be dating Kiara Advani after they were spotted together on multiple occasions.
On the work front, Alia has some big projects like Gully boy, Brahmastra and Kalank in her kitty while Sidharth who last appeared in 2018 release Aiyaari is busy shooting Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra and Milap Zaveri's Marjaavan.
