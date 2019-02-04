LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

Koffee With Karan: Sidharth Opens Up on His Breakup With Alia, Says 'There's So Much History'

Karan Johar hosted Siddharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 6.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
Koffee With Karan: Sidharth Opens Up on His Breakup With Alia, Says 'There's So Much History'
Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt started their acting careers with Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan that aired on Sunday, Karan Johar hosted Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur. Being candid on the popular chat show the two actors opened up about their personal lives.

Accepting his past relationship with Alia, Sidharth addressed their break up and the bond the two share. "We haven’t met after it. Our relationship is civil... I don’t think it’s bitter. It’s been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I gave my first ever shot with her in SOTY so there is so much history,” Pinkvilla quoted the actor as saying.

"There is a reason why two people decide not to be together. There were lots of ups and downs. When you take yourself from a situation, you look at all the happy and good memories," added Sidharth.

On the personal front, both Alia and Sidharth who made their Bollywood debut together with Student of the Year have moved on in their lives. The Raazi actress admitted being in a relationship with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since the duo got attached to star in the project and started their preparation for the film, rumours of the two dating each other started doing the rounds. They have been spotted together on several occasions in the last few months.

Likewise, the Ek Villain actor is rumoured to be dating Kiara Advani after they were spotted together on multiple occasions.

On the work front, Alia has some big projects like Gully boy, Brahmastra and Kalank in her kitty while Sidharth who last appeared in 2018 release Aiyaari is busy shooting Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra and Milap Zaveri's Marjaavan.

Follow @news18movies for more


*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Live TV

