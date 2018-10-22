English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Koffee With Karan: 6 Things We Didn't Know About Deepika and Alia Before the Show
Here are 6 things Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone revealed that we didn't know about them before the show.
A screen-grab of Koffee With Karan Season 6, Episode 1 (Hot Star)
Loading...
Karan Johar promised us that Koffee with Karan Season 6 is all about 'guilty pleasures' and the first episode absolutely lived up to the expectations. From talking about their boyfriends to burping on the national television, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt revealed more than what the audiences expected.
Here are 6 things the actresses revealed that we didn't know about them before the show.
Tutu, Lulu, Zozo and a secret nickname
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh share a great rapport. On the sets of Gully Boy, the two leads and Zoya Akhtar bonded with some funny nicknames. In their inner circle, Ranveer is Tutu, Alia is Lulu and Zoya is Zozo. Apart from this, Ranbir also has a special name for Alia. But instead of announcing it aloud, she whispered it in Deepika's ear after which Deepika burst out laughing.
The nature of relationship among Alia, Deepika, Ranveer and Ranbir
While Ranveer Singh is Deepika's would-be-husband and Alia's co-star in Gully Boy, Ranbir is Deepika's ex and Alia's current boyfriend. Despite that, the four seem pretty comfortable with each other.
Alia and Deepika bonding over Coldplay and men's loo
The two actresses revealed that they bonded over Coldplay's concert. They went on to say that during the concert the two went to use the washroom, but since the girl's loo had a long queue, they barged into the men's loo together.
Ranbir's hidden social media account
Finally, Alia Bhatt spilled the beans that Ranbir has a secret social media account that nobody knows about.
Deepika, Padmaavat and 'behind the scene' support
Deepika was asked if she felt a bit awkward that she didn't receive support from the film fraternity during the controversy surrounding Padmaavat. To this, she told that she received a lot of personal support but it was behind the scenes. "I don't think they had the courage to do it publicly," she added.
Alia and Deepika's social media obsession
While Deepika said that Taimur is her guilty social media obsession and she scrolls down through his pictures often, Alia admitted being obsessed over Varun Dhawan's Instagram.
Here are 6 things the actresses revealed that we didn't know about them before the show.
Tutu, Lulu, Zozo and a secret nickname
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh share a great rapport. On the sets of Gully Boy, the two leads and Zoya Akhtar bonded with some funny nicknames. In their inner circle, Ranveer is Tutu, Alia is Lulu and Zoya is Zozo. Apart from this, Ranbir also has a special name for Alia. But instead of announcing it aloud, she whispered it in Deepika's ear after which Deepika burst out laughing.
The nature of relationship among Alia, Deepika, Ranveer and Ranbir
While Ranveer Singh is Deepika's would-be-husband and Alia's co-star in Gully Boy, Ranbir is Deepika's ex and Alia's current boyfriend. Despite that, the four seem pretty comfortable with each other.
Alia and Deepika bonding over Coldplay and men's loo
The two actresses revealed that they bonded over Coldplay's concert. They went on to say that during the concert the two went to use the washroom, but since the girl's loo had a long queue, they barged into the men's loo together.
Ranbir's hidden social media account
Finally, Alia Bhatt spilled the beans that Ranbir has a secret social media account that nobody knows about.
Deepika, Padmaavat and 'behind the scene' support
Deepika was asked if she felt a bit awkward that she didn't receive support from the film fraternity during the controversy surrounding Padmaavat. To this, she told that she received a lot of personal support but it was behind the scenes. "I don't think they had the courage to do it publicly," she added.
Alia and Deepika's social media obsession
While Deepika said that Taimur is her guilty social media obsession and she scrolls down through his pictures often, Alia admitted being obsessed over Varun Dhawan's Instagram.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4 Spoiler Leaks As Michael Douglas Confirms This Major Fan Theory About Infinity War Sequel
- Real Madrid Needs Win in Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Old Trafford
- #MeToo: Tanushree Slaps Rs 10 Cr Defamation Suit on Rakhi Sawant for Maligning Her Image
- This Fan Recreated The Dark Knight Movie Posters in Batman Animated Series Style
- Xiaomi Diwali With Mi Sale: Discounts Lined-up on Mi Phones, Mi TV And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...