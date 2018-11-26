English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Koffee With Karan 6: When Arjun and Anshula Kapoor Made Janhvi Cry
Although actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are step-siblings who share the same father, but different mothers, their relationship is hard to define.
A still from Koffee with Karan.
This Sunday's Koffee with Karan episode with siblings Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor was unconventional. Arjun played the protective brother to his young sister. Also, he talked about the emotional moments and why he chose to reach out to his father's daughters after their mother Sridevi died. Everything was going fine but did not end on a peaceful note.
After Janhvi won the rapid fire round and the coffee hamper, the brother-sister duo were asked to play a game. During the game, they were asked to call one of their family member and made them say 'hey Karan what's up.’
Janhvi, who was on the winning streak in this game too, dialed sister Anshula and requested her to say those words. Despite requests, Anshula failed to say those words. To which, Janhvi said, "Listen you hurt me today. I will remember this". Also, Arjun was being the spoilsport at that time and blackmailed Anshula to not say 'hey Karan what's up.’
He also said that "I will never come back home if you say these words.”
On the other hand, he dialed his father Boney Kapoor and made him say those words that led him winning the game. But it was not Arjun's winning smile but Janhvi's visibly crying face that made the audience feel for her. She said, "I am feeling like an unloved child in this family."
She also didn't answer the next question on Hum Aapke Hain Koun's pet dog 'Tuffy', probably the easiest question on the show.
The rest of the show had very little to offer. The siblings were heartwarming together. But that's about it. Beyond that, they had nothing to offer except giggles about Karan Johar's sexuality and Janhvi's ignorance about 'hook-ups.'
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
