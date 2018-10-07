English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Koffee With Karan 6: Will Smith to Join Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar; See Pics
After sharing a set of pictures with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Karan posted a series of photos with his new guests Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.
Image Courtesy: Karan Johar/ Twitter
Karan Johar is gearing up for the sixth season of his celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan that's starting on October 21, 2018. Currently, he is shooting for the show and pictures from the sets have taken the internet by storm.
After sharing pictures with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Karan posted a series of photos with his new guests Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. The list doesn't end here. One photo also has Hollywood superstar Will Smith. The American actor was seen posing happily with Karan and Ranveer. Sharing the picture, Karan wrote, "Where there’s a WILL there’s a way!!!! @ranveersingh @willsmith shot today at the superb #sohohousemumbai"
Ranveer and Akshay also took to Instagram to share the pictures.
In a recent interaction with Farhan Akhtar, Smith revealed that he wants to work in a Bollywood film. Recounting his meeting with former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 15 years ago he said, "One of the things on my bucket list is to be on a Bollywood dance sequence. But it never happened. Perhaps I would do a film with her."
Coming back to Koffee With Karan, apart from the celebs mentioned above, father-daughter duo Sara Alia Khan- Saif Ali Khan and sister-brother Janhvi Kapoor- Arjun Kapoor will also make an appearance on the show.
