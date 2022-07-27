Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan to Make Solo Appearance on Karan Johar's Chat Show | Exclusive

Karan Johar is back with the new season of Koffee With Karan, a chat show which has already become a rage among the viewers. As the hit celebrity chat show returned after a long gap, fans have been excited to get their much-needed dose of Bollywood gossip and fun. The seventh season is getting rave reviews from the show’s fans on social media.

The maiden episode saw the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt grace the couch while the second episode had Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor having a fun banter. The last episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 marked Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s debut on the Koffee couch. The Oo Antava stunner, who appeared on the show with Akshay Kumar, stole the limelight with her relatable and straightforward answers. This week’s episode will mark the ‘Koffee’ debut of Vijay Deverakonda. He will be joined by his Liger co-star Ananya Panday.

Earlier this month, in an interview with a news portal, Johar had confirmed that superstar Aamir Khan would grace the show. News18.com has now learnt that the Lal Singh Chaddha actor shot for the show on Tuesday evening. The actor will be making a solo appearance just like he did in the last season in 2018. Khan has earlier graced the show with ex-wife Kiran Rao in season 4 and with his Dangal co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in season 5.

A source reveals that the filmmaker and the actor had an interesting discussion on the North-South divide. Johar also questioned Khan about his choice of films and whether he purposefully chooses projects with a social message. “Both of them had an interesting take on what is going wrong with Hindi cinema and the rise of films from down South. They also discussed the future of Bollywood and how OTT has woken up the industry to come up with some interesting subjects.”

Johar also spoke to the Dangal actor about his relationships with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta. “Karan had an intense discussion with Aamir about his cordial relationships with both Reena and Kiran and how they are still a part of the family. He also discussed about the dynamics with his kids Junaid, Ira and Azad,” adds the source.

Johar then moved on to the lighter segment of the show with the rapid fire round and also made Khan play a game and asked some interesting questions which put the actor in a spot.

