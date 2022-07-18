Koffee With Karan 7 Accused Of Plagiarism, Writer Claims Karan Johar's Show Copied Segment 'Verbatim'

Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan has landed in trouble. The show, which is currently airing its seventh season, has been accused of plagiarism following the recent episode. Last Thursday, Koffee With Karan 7 dropped the episode starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Following the episode, a social media user took to Twitter and claimed that the show used their content without permission or credit.

The segment in question is a segment in which the actresses had to guests the film in a quiz based on bad descriptions. One of the plots described was “a grown man who can’t tie his shoelaces ends up accidentally revealing his hidden identity to his former nanny” referring to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Writer-journalist Manya Lohit Ahuja took to her Twitter account and shared an article for iDiva in 2020 which featured the exact description that was used in the article. She then shared the video featuring Karan asking the ladies the same question and called the show out.

“So #KoffeeWithKaran lifted the IP I started at @iDivaOfficial and used the whole copy verbatim??? I came up with this concept and I had a lot of fun writing these but to not be credited just because it was frivolous is not acceptable!?” she wrote. “If you lift the copy, give the credit? @karanjohar @shreemiverma @DisneyPlusHS @StarWorldIndia,” she added.

As reported by Hindustan Times, she took to Instagram and wrote, “I have decided that I cannot let this go. I want credit for my work— it may not be world-changing work, but it is mine nonetheless.” Several users joined in to urge the platform to give the credits.

Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan 7 is set to return this week with yet another episode. Karan is yet to announce who the guest will be this week.

