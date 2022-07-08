Alia Bhatt Reveals She's 'Good Friends' With Ranbir Kapoor's Exes Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone

The wait is finally over! The first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 is now streaming on DisneyPlus Hotstar as it was released on Thursday. The episode features two of the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The episode was a unique mix of warmth and energy, where the two were seen sharing private details of their fairy-tale romances with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone respectively and they also spoke about their own evolving relationship and camaraderie referring to themselves as ‘Sakhis’.

The most anticipated moment of the series, The Rapid Fire round had a good mix of questions but most of them were related to the actors and their life.

On being asked which statement suits her better ‘How to be friends with an ex or how to be friends with her partner’s ex.’ She replied, “I think I know how to stay friends with my partner’s ex. I am very good friends with his exes. I love them both.” Though the actor did not mention their names out loud, it was obvious that she was talking about Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

There were many awe-worthy moments throughout the episode, the way both actors spoke about their relationships brought out what the show stands for, Candour and Comfort. One such moment was when Alia spoke about her diamond ring, “My diamond ring has been engraved with our relationship philosophy which is very close to my heart. Mrs Hipster. Each alphabet stands for something, but that I won’t share (what it is),” she said.

The two actors will be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ after the roaring success of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.