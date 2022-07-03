Koffee with Karan 7: Alia Bhatt Pregnancy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Divorce Naga Chaitanya, Juiciest Gossips

If there’s anything that fans have been eagerly waiting for, it is Karan Johar’s famous show Koffee With Karan. The hugely popular talk show is back with its new season. As Karan promised, the seventh edition of the show will be 'bigger and better'. To catch all the juicy confessions, revelations, and controversies, tune in to Disney+Hotstar from July 7. The makers recently unveiled the first promo of Koffee With Karan 7 and added to the audience’s excitement. This year, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Vijay Deverakonda and many other guests are expected to grace the ‘Koffee couch’. Excited? Well, as you brace for the show, we have curated a list of revelations that you can’t expect this season.

Alia Bhatt on her pregnancy

Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm when she announced her pregnancy news. We can expect her to make some revelations about her pregnancy journey and her dreamy wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s takes on unhappy marriages

The actress will be seen on Koffee With Karan alongside Akshay Kumar. In the latest promo, Samantha Ruth Prabhu blamed Karan for unhappy marriages and said, “You have portrayed life to be K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) in fact the reality is KGF.”

Shahid Kapoor on singlehood

Karan questions Shahid, “One thing you miss about being single?” to which he says, “Apart from the women?” Mira Rajput, are you watching?

Ranveer Singh’s sex playlist

Well, well! You can expect Ranveer Singh to reveal his ‘sex playlist’ on national television. The talented actor will be gracing the couch with his Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt.

Janhvi Kapoor’s ideal husband

Late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor will talk about the qualities she needs in her ideal husband on the show.

Varun Dhawan discussing sex positions?

In the promo, JugJugg Jeeyo’s Varun Dhawan asks his co-star Anil, “What do you like, missionary, doggy, or helicopter?” Left in shock, Karan questions Dhawan, “There's something called a helicopter?”

Sara Ali Khan to open about her ex

Sara will be seen in her witty avatar as KJo asks her, “One reason why your ex is your ex?” In response, the Love Aaj Kal star says, “Cause he is everyone's ex.”

