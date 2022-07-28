Koffee with Karan 7: Ananya Panday Dials Kartik Aaryan and Connects Him With Karan Johar On Call

The rift between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar is known to all. However, in the recent episode of the popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, we saw the two connecting on a phone call, literally. Towards the end of the quiz round, Karan Johar asked the guests – Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday to dial their celebrity friends and get them to say, “Hey Karan, it’s me.”

Guess who did Ananya dial? None other than Kartik Aaryan. “Kartik, Kartik, say ‘hey Karan, it’s me’ and tell him what you’re doing,” she said on the phone, which was on speaker mode. At this moment, Karan Johar also interrupted saying, “He’s again promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa if I know right.” Following this, Kartik answered and said, “I’m at home, promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan was earlier supposed to feature in KJo’s Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor and the shooting of the film had already begun. However, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor was later ousted from the film allegedly ‘due to unprofessional circumstances’.

Earlier this year, Kartik also opened up about his fallout with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in an interview. On being asked if an incident like this can affect him since he has no background in the film industry, Kartik had said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now).”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. The shooting of the film has been completed. The movie is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee in key roles. Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. While the release date of the film has not been officially announced so far, it is likely to hit theatres in February next year.

